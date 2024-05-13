Meet FINGZY BORNSTAR, quintessential Nigerian singer, songwriter

Chukwubunna Toochukwu Nwankwo, aka “FINGZY BORNSTAR” is a Nigerian Afrobeat/Afro Highlife Singer and Songwriter.

The Singer who Released his E.P last year title “LOVE TO PARTY” which is currently trending on all Music Streaming platforms with visual for the lead single on the said body of work “Party Till Morning” also out.

“I released my first body of work last year title “LOVE TO PARTY” so that my fans can have something to ruminate on while they await my next project. I want them to have a taste of what is coming because we have switched things up this time,” FINGZY BORNSTAR said.

FINGZY BORNSTAR says he derives so much joy being at the center of attention in the industry and he hinted our correspondence about is upcoming Tour. He noted that with his music and talent, he will get to the level he deserves and spread Afrobeat/ Afro Highlife across the globe.

On the need to constantly stay on top of one’s game as an artiste, he said: “If you don’t want people to forget about you in the music industry, you will agree with me that music lovers are constantly depending that the music acts should stay on top of their game”.

On how music began for him, he said:” I started doing music when I was 16 years old back then in Secondary School but my father would not agree to it and there was no sponsor so I left music to further my education. I got an admission with Wisconsin University Accra Ghana but I couldn’t concentrate with studies because Music is what gives me joy and happiness.

Fingzy Bornstar dropped Out of Wisconsin University Accra Ghana to focus on my music because he felt like Schooling was taking much of his time to make music which was his longtime Passion Since Secondary School days.