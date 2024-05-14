Medvisit offers healthcare solutions for every Nigerian — Olaniyi

By Chioma Obinna

As demand for world-class healthcare solutions rises in Nigeria, Medvisit, a prominent medical tourism company, has introduced international second opinion services to meet this growing need.

This innovative service allows individuals to access a vast network of board-certified specialists worldwide, facilitating prompt and accurate evaluations of their medical conditions and treatment plans.

With experts stationed in renowned hospitals across the USA, UK, Europe, India, Israel, Egypt, UAE, and other healthcare hubs, it ensures unparalleled medical expertise is within reach.

The Operations Manager of Medvisit, Gbenga Olaniyi, in a chat, said the company’s decision to launch this service was to address critical healthcare challenges in Nigeria. Excerpts:

MedVisit and healthcare gaps

MedVisit is a premier medical tourism company in Nigeria that aims to provide access to superior healthcare solutions for individuals across the nation. We offer a range of services, including medical travel coordination, and concierge medicine, and our recently launched international second opinion service was to ensure that Nigerians can access high-quality medical care, both locally and internationally, through our comprehensive services

Olaniyi said the inspiration behind the organisation stemmed from the recognition that many Nigerians face challenges in accessing specialised medical care within the country.

“We aimed to bridge this gap by providing a platform that connects individuals with world-class healthcare providers and medical experts from around the globe. MedVisit strives to address the unmet healthcare needs of Nigerians by offering them access to advanced medical treatments and second opinions from renowned specialists.”

Second opinion process

Olaniyi who stated that clients seeking a second opinion through Medvisit undergo a streamlined process facilitated by a dedicated Care Team added that first, the client submits their medical records, test results, and relevant information and the team then carefully reviews the case and matches the client with the most suitable specialist or group of specialists based on their specific medical condition and needs.

“The client’s information is securely shared with the selected specialist(s), who thoroughly review the case and provide their expert opinion, including recommendations for diagnosis, treatment options, or further investigative steps. We match clients with specialists, by considering a few factors such as the nature of their medical condition, the specialist’s area of expertise, and availability. We also consider the client’s preferences, such as gender or cultural considerations.”

Evaluations of medical conditions and treatment plans

On the evaluation of clients, he said they understand the importance of timely evaluations and decision-making in medical situations and have established efficient processes and dedicated case managers who closely monitor and follow up with their network of specialists. He said second opinions and treatment plans are provided within a reasonable timeframe.

“We also prioritise urgent cases and have mechanisms in place to facilitate expedited evaluations when necessary.”

In terms of confidentiality, he said they take utmost care in handling sensitive medical information and ensuring patient confidentiality. “We have strict protocols and data security measures in place to protect client information, including encrypted communication channels, secure data storage, and access controls. Our team members are trained to maintain strict confidentiality.

“We partner with local healthcare providers in destination countries to ensure compliance with regulations and facilitate seamless medical travel experiences. We place a strong emphasis on continuous improvement through feedback mechanisms. We actively solicit feedback from our clients through surveys, interviews, and open communication channels. Medvisit utilizes secure video conferencing platforms for consultations, online portals for document sharing, and translation tools to bridge language gaps.”

Affordability

Noting that good healthcare is expensive, he said: “Nonetheless, accessibility and affordability are crucial considerations for MedVisit. We understand that high-quality medical care should be available to all, regardless of socioeconomic status or location. That is why we have different partnerships with hospitals and specialists in different parts of the world. For instance, treatment in UAE is cheaper than USA same way India is cheaper than the UAE.”

Misconceptions

He said some people worry that seeking a second opinion might offend their current healthcare provider, adding that, in reality, second opinions are standard practice in other parts of the world and are often encouraged by healthcare professionals to ensure the best possible care.

“MedVisit works to dispel this notion by emphasising the importance of empowering individuals to take an active role in their healthcare decisions, and how second opinions can provide valuable insights and potentially lead to better outcomes.”

He identified building trust with specialists abroad as one major challenge, adding that, Nigeria is not the easiest brand to market in the world.

Long-term goals and vision

“Our long-term vision is to become a global leader in medical tourism and second opinion services. While our roots are firmly established in Nigeria, we aim to expand our reach and partnerships internationally, providing access to top-tier healthcare solutions to individuals worldwide. We strive to be at the forefront of telemedicine and healthcare innovation, leveraging technology to bridge geographical barriers and deliver exceptional medical care to those in need.”

Message to individuals

He advised individuals seeking a second opinion through MedVisit or similar services to approach the process with an open mind and a willingness to actively participate in their healthcare journey. “Seeking a second opinion is not a reflection of doubt in their initial healthcare provider but rather a proactive step towards making well-informed decisions. Individuals should feel empowered to ask questions, express concerns, and thoroughly understand the recommendations provided by the specialists.”

Stating that the MedVisit team responsible for coordinating second opinions and liaising with specialists comprises of highly qualified and experienced individuals, he added: “Our case managers and other support staff have extensive training in healthcare administration, medical records management, and patient communication.

“We ensure that all medical records and communication are accurately translated, minimizing the risk of miscommunication or misunderstanding. Additionally, we prioritise matching clients with specialists who are proficient in their preferred language whenever possible

“Our commitment to our clients extends beyond just providing second opinions. We strive to support them throughout their entire healthcare journey. This includes coordinating follow-up care, facilitating communication with local healthcare providers, and offering ongoing support and guidance as needed.”