Medical doctors down tools over kidnap of colleague in Akwa Ibom

*Task Gov Eno on improved security of lives, property

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- MEMBERS of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Akwa Ibom State Branch have withdrawn their services in both government and private hospitals in the state over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of NMA in the state, Professor Emem Abraham, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

According to the statement, Doctor Esu was kidnapped at Oron Local government area of the state on April 30, 2024.

It added that the doctors who decided down tools after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, May, 15, 2024 in Uyo, stressed that they have been psychologically traumatized by the situation and won’t be able to continue serving the public while their members remained in the kidnapper’s den.

The statement reads “Arising from the emergency general meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Akwa Ibom State held on the 15th May 2024 at the Doctors Mess Uyo over the kidnap of our member, Dr John Robbin Esu at Oron Local government area on the 30th April ,2024, the NMA Akwa Ibom State has resolved to withdraw services from all government and private hospitals in Akwa Ibom State in sympathy with our member who has been in captivity for 15days.

“This withdrawal of services takes immediate effect and shall be renewed after 72 hours.

“The entire members of our Association have been psychologically traumatized by this unfortunate situation and are not in a good frame of mind to continue serving the public while Dr John Robbin Esu remains in the kidnappers Den.

“We hereby appeal to our dear governor, His Excellency Pastor Umo Bassey Eno to ensure the safe release of our member within the shortest period of time and improve the security of lives and properties in the state”