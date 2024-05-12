Mbah goes after killers of policemen, places N10m bounty

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah

Enugu State governor, Mr.Peter Mbah, has placed a N10 million bounty on those who killed two policemen in Enugu, vowing to apprehend them.

He said this after a security council meeting in Enugu, which was attended by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu, Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brigadier General Murtala Abu, and the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Peter Ogar, among others.

The two security agents were killed by gunmen at a checkpoint along Presidential Road.

The incident occurred at 9:30 pm, Friday, when the officers serving in Ogui Division were conducting a stop-and-search.

The development happened barely one week after two policemen and three vigilante operatives otherwise known as Neighbourhood Watch Group were killed in another attack by hoodlums in Igga community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

However, the governor also called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the fleeing suspects.

His words: “We just rounded off our security council meeting where we discussed, among other things, the gruesome killing of our policemen, men of the Enugu State Police Command, by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN. “Let me say this, this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State. I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime. “We have also placed a bounty of N10 million as a reward to anyone, who would have any useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals. So, I enjoin members of the public to, please, come forward, or call the police and other security agencies with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.

“We do not have room to accommodate these people, these vagabonds, and these miscreants in our state.

“We are going to do everything necessary to ensure that the ultimate sacrifice made by our valiant policemen does not go in vain. “Our condolences go to the bereaved families. I will also ensure that as a government, we are going to provide the necessary support to the bereaved families.

“Let me just also add that those who murder our policemen or indeed any member of our security agencies may assume that they have triumphed in their evil acts. Let me inform them that we are going to come after them with everything we have.

“We are going to deploy all the necessary technology, all the necessary forces within our powers to track them, capture them and defeat them.’’