Mayor of Greenwich hails HRM Florence Okonkwo on her award

By Rita Okoye

Accolades have continued to trail the recognitions accorded international filmmaker, HRM, Florence Okonkwo.

The latest being the Mayor of Royal Borough of Greenwich, Cllr Dominic Mbang.

The mayor who congratulated Florence Okonkwo better known as Queen of Red Carpet on her Community Champion award encouraged her not to relent in doing good but to increase her service for humanity.

In addition, the Mayor of the London Borough of Lambert (2022 -2023) Cllr Pauline George also had kind words for Okonkwo for her excellent service to humanity and being a benevolent woman.

At the prestigious event held in London which had many dignataries in attendance including HRM Mamaga Aduwodzi Fianor ll, HRH Eze Edwin Madu (GCUK), HRH Ugoeze Xtiana N. Madu also had Amb. Malachi Okonkwo who joined his mum to receive her award.