Mayor Akpodoro congratulates Emir Sanusi, says destiny indestructible

Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido ll by the Governor Abba Yusuf led Kano State government.

The elated mayor, in his statement issued to journalists in his Ughelli, Delta State country home over the weekend, also extended his congratulatory message to the entire Kano emirate noting that no man can destroy destiny.

He advised that whatever happened in the past was the will of the Almighty Allah and should be allowed to slide by the ‘erudite Emir Lamido,’ who he said is destined to rule his people.

According to the vociferous Gbaregolor Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South Nigeria born Mayor, the Kano Emirate can not afford to lose the man he called an agent of change and accelerated development noting that men in the mould of Emir Sanusi are blessings to their generation as he urged him to give Allah all the glory and not to be vindictive in his position.

Mayor Akpodoro also commended governor Yusuf for the feat he achieved through visionary thinking, adding that the reinstated Emir is a gift to humanity.

According to His Excellency, the second coming of Emir Lamido will witness tremendous growth and development in positive impact on the people of Kano in particular and the nation at large.

“In a marvelous way, the Almighty Allah has recalled the Emir from forced sabbatical and every member of the emirate owes it a duty to stand firm in unity and peaceful disposition to both the government of the state and the emirate.

The former warlord noted that only God gives a second chance and to this extent, the former Central Bank of Nigeria boss should learn from the scriptures and emulate the holy prophet Muhammed in the leadership of his people. He called for sobber reflection by the forces of retrogression to reform their characters and imbibe the teachings of the Holy Quran regarding peace, unity and love based on genuine repentance as he strongly called for a value rebirth.

“A pan-Nigerian nationalist and knowledge management guru like Emir Sanusi can not be easily discarded just like a low-life traditional ruler. He should be respected and honoured for who he is in the annals of the Nigerian state, being a fountain of knowledge and truth, a virtue worldly acclaimed.

“We have seen Royal Fathers in our clime but not in the mould of Emir Sanusi, a man who says the truth and stands by it. His rich knowledge based disposition to national issues should be seen as a key to unlock the potentials of the younger generations and not to undermine his elder statesmanship. The rich culture and traditions of the Kano emirate would receive life with the recall of the HRM Sanusi to the royalhood,” the Mayor stated, adding that the Urhobo mayoral stool will collaborate healthily with the Kano emirate under the former CBN governor as the stage is set for Kano renaissance

“It’s a new dawn in the life of the ancient Kano emirate as HRM Sanusi unleashes his wealth of experience on the throne of his forefathers, and the people shall be better for it. I commend the Kano State House of Assembly for expunging that obnoxious section of the draconian traditional law that empowers a state governor to tinker, albeit grudgingly with the traditional stool.”