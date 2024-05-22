May 30: We won’t take it lightly with anybody that flouts sit-at-home order – MASSOB

Members of the Movement for the Survival of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Wednesday said that is not going to take it lightly with anybody or group that will flout the sit-at-home declared on May 30th 2024, for the celebration of its Biafra Anniversary Day, saying nothing even Nigerian security agents will stop them.

The pro-Biafra group through a statement by its leader Comrade Uchenna Madu, entitled “Biafra Anniversary Day Celebration Is Sacrosanct”, said that the day and all that will be done for the celebration is sacrosanct, adding that it will use the occasion to commemorate 57 years’ anniversary of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, now deceased.

MASSOB Statement read, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, have insisted and vowed that May 30th Biafra Day Anniversary celebration must hold irrespective of the threats by Nigeria security agents.

“In commemoration of 57 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, there will be a sit at home exercise in Biafra land. All schools, banks, markets, public offices, motor/ Keke parks, air/seaports and other corporate bodies shall stay at home as a mark of respect and patriotism to Biafra land.

“We know that the overzealousness, partiality and brutality of Nigeria security agents will be displayed in couple of days in Biafra land towards May 30th. No amount of their intimidating patrols and show of force will ever deter MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups from honouring our past heroes and friends of Biafra on May 2024.

“MASSOB also wishes to assure the people of Biafra that there will be no public processions, rally or forceful enforcement on the citizens to adhere or obey our directives involuntarily.

“MASSOB is appealing to Ndigbo to continue in their indomitable spirit of the movement for the restoration of Biafra as the political independent of Biafra is the only hope for an Igbo man in Nigeria.

“As we march into 30th May 2024, we advise all Biafrans and Ndigbo to join in the celebration, in remembering the day which His Excellence Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, made a historic declaration of Biafra. Every household shall light up a candle in their homes in the spirit of Biafranism.

“Stay in your house and pray while you light your candle. We will not take it lightly with anybody that will flout the sit-at-home order on 30th May. As we preach nonviolence, we shall maintain the principal of nonviolence in all our approach towards Biafra actualization and restoration.

“As May 30th anniversary celebration is sacrosanct, MASSOB acknowledged the conscious awareness and synergies among the pro-Biafra groups and other organizations in Biafra land towards the preparations and enthusiastic spirit in readiness for the celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary”.