Maureen Tamuno visits Abuja Film village in Kuje

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Managing Director, GMD, Abuja Investments Company Limited, AICL, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, has conducted a comprehensive inspection tour of the Abuja Film Village, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering the growth of the burgeoning film industry.

During the inspection, Tamuno, accompanied by senior management officials and a team of experts, toured the film village which is about 4,000 hectares of land in the Kusaki-Yanga district of the FCT.

Ambassador Tamuno expressed her commitment to supporting the growth of the film sector in Abuja and emphasized the importance of creating an enabling environment for creativity and innovation.

The Abuja Film Village, a project birthed through a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, initiative is envisioned to be the hub for film production and entertainment excellence.

It will be done in phases providing state-of-the-art studios, soundstages, post-production facilities and an enabling environment for film makers, hotel and resort, luxury apartments, Waterpark, golf course, sports area etc.

The GMD expressed enthusiasm about the potential of the film village to attract local and international production and investors, thereby boosting the economy.

In her statement, Tamuno highlighted that Abuja would become the hub for film and entertainment industry in Africa and beyond going by Abuja Investments Company Limited’s commitment to put in place an Abuja Film Village in Kusaki in Kuje local government area.

According to her, apart from an instrumental hub in fostering creativity, providing employment opportunities, and boosting local economies, film villages are more than just film sets; they are cradles of innovation that provide an environment where film makers can experiment, pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

Abuja Investments Company Limited is dedicated to driving growth and innovation and in pursuant to these the GMD is taking steps to activate the Abuja Film Village which was conceived in 2008.