Matriculation of 740 students to boost Nigeria’s maritime industry — FCFMT Provost

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, FCFMT, Victoria Island, has matriculated a record-breaking 740 students, a significant increase from the usual 250 students. The Provost of the College, Dr Onuoha Chuks praised the number of matriculated students, stating that their enrolment will help reduce the exodus of Nigerian students going abroad to become captains, seafarers, and marine engineers, among other professions.

Speaking at the 2023/2024 matriculation ceremony of the fresh students, Chuks said, “Matriculating 740 students in various disciplines portends a huge benefit for Nigeria. Nigeria is in dire need of seafarers, which has caused a foreign influx of seafarers, captains, marine engineers, and other scientists to dominate our maritime industry. However, with this indigenous grooming of our marine engineers or seafarers, capital flight of these professions will reduce. We will also have the development of the blue industry.”

Chuks noted that the development of indigenous marine engineers and seafarers will lead to the development of Nigeria’s blue economy, as well as bridge the gap between the demand and supply of fish production.

Addressing the students, Chuks called on them to take advantage of the college’s opportunities, including accredited programmes, qualified lecturers and professionals, improved infrastructure, and scholarship incentives, to become professionals in their field of endeavours.

The Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Abdullahi, who promised the Federal Government’s support, urged the students to shun social vices and become employers of labour.

Abdullah, represented by his Special Adviser, Ekong Edit noted that: “The FG is keen on economic development, especially as regards fish production. It is on this note we want you to get entrepreneurial skills, and become employers of labour. We will also continue to support the College on our part.”

The ambassador of the school and ace actor, Kanayo O Kayano, admonished the students to focus on wealth creation and not to be distracted by wine and women.

In attendance also at the ceremony were the President of the College alumni, Capt. Ogunsakin Williams, staff, parents, and well-wishers of the students.