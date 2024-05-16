Mass resignation of commissioners evidence Rivers govt hijacked — G60 lawmakers

As mass resignation of commissioners loyal to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike continues in Governor Similayan Fubara’s administration, opposition federal lawmakers known as the G60 said the mass resignation is an evidence that Wike hijacked the state government’s and its resources alone without giving Fubara any space to breath.

The Rivers State Commissioners for Education and Housing, Professor Chinedu Mmon and Gift Worlu, today resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet, citing toxicity for their actions.

Both Mmon and Worlu are loyalists to Wike, and they are now the fourth reappointed commissioners to tender their resignation.

Before the duo of Mmom and Worlu were the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, who resigned from their appointments a few weeks ago.

The G60 lawmakers in a statement by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere stated that Wike’s fight is about desperation to maintain and hold on to public purse and organs of government and not about good governance.

The lawmakers said his minions are delusional and lying about resigning from their current workspace which they falsely allegedly have become toxic.

They lambasted the minister, describing his betrayal and battle with his party as driven 100 percent by selfish interest.

They stated that Wike wanted to treat Rivers State as a personal fieldom with delusions of grandeur and a ferocious sense of entitlement, but Fubara proved to him that he’s all about improving people’s lives, which is the real purpose of governance.

The opposition lawmakers noted that since Wike lost the presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and subsequently lost out in the selection of running mate for the winner, Atiku Abubakar, he has been vindictive and hellbent on seeing the party messed up including associating with all questionable political characters just to survive against all the pretentious democratic grandstanding of his years of been in power.

While assuring that his plan will fail, the lawmakers urged Fubara to continue his good leadership in the state and ignore charlatans who lacks the moral capacity to even work with him.

The lawmakers said if not because of Wike’s imposition of these commissioners, some of them are not qualified to be village union chairmen.