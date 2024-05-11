Mariam Ola shapes the future with global tax reform

By Ayo Onikoyi

A distinguished figure in the realms of tax accounting and compliance, Mariam Hilda Ola, has continued to make significant strides in her mission to revolutionize tax transparency and compliance for gig economy workers in the United States and beyond.

With a robust background as a Chartered Tax Practitioner (CITN) and Chartered Accountant (ICAN), coupled with advanced degrees including an MSc in Accounting and an MBA in Accounting, Mariam brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Her proposed endeavor focuses on applying her advanced skills to enhance tax compliance among various sectors of the US gig economy, including independent contractors, freelance workers, online platform workers, short-term workers, and temporary workers.

Mariam’s vision is to provide the US government with a comprehensive understanding of the financial activities of gig workers, thereby curbing tax evasion, safeguarding tax revenue, and fortifying economic stability and growth in the United States.

Her innovative approach not only addresses pressing tax compliance issues but also sets a precedent for global best practices.

Furthermore, Mariam emphasizes the transferability of her skills to other regions, including her home country of Nigeria and beyond.

By leveraging her expertise, Mariam aims to enact positive change on an international scale, ensuring fair and transparent taxation systems for all.

In a statement, Mariam expressed her dedication to her mission, stating, “I am committed to driving meaningful change in tax and accounting practices, particularly within the dynamic landscape of the gig economy.



By fostering transparency and compliance, we can build stronger economies and empower workers worldwide.”

As Mariam Hilda Ola continues to make waves in the tax and accounting fields, her innovative solutions and unwavering dedication serve as a beacon of hope for a more equitable and sustainable future.