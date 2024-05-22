Makinde, Mba, Fubara, others storm Abia for Wabara’s reception

Wabara

By Steve Oko

No fewer than four serving governors of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will lead other chieftains of the party to Abia in honour of a grand civic reception for the former Senate President and the Board of Trustees, BoT, Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

The immediate-past Deputy Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Sir Ude Okochukwu who disclosed this while addressing members of the Committee during their strategic meeting Wednesday in Umuahia, said the event would be the biggest political outing of the PDP in the state.

He identified the Governors as Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who also doubles as the Chairman of the event; his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mba (Chief host); Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The former Deputy Governor equally disclosed that all members of the BoT, and the National Working Committee members of the party, as well as the party elders and bigwigs in the entire Southern Nigeria, had indicated their full participation in the ceremony.

Sir Okochukwu said Wabara had sacrificed so much in building the country and the PDP, adding that “he deserves to be honoured with a befitting reception.”

Okochukwu, who is one of the major backbones of PDP in Abia, said that “Abians are happy” over the recent confirmation of Senator Wabara as the substantive BoT Chairman of the PDP, and would like to use the occasion to showcase their joy.

The former Deputy Governor who said that the event would be an opportunity to relaunch PDP in Abia, declared that PDP would return to power very soon.

Urging members of the local Organising Committee to be committed to the task given to them, Okochukwu also declared that very soon those who left the PDP would long to return to the party.

He said that the national leadership of the party “is very excited and giving full support to the reception slated for June 1st at Okpara Square Event Centre Umuahia.

“The national leadership is very excited about the upcoming event. It’s not going to be an Abia thing but a Southern Nigerian thing. They are coming in their numbers.”

In his contribution, former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kanu, said the event would bring revival to the party in Abia State.

He urged party faithful to troop out in their numbers to demonstrate that Abia remains a PDP stronghold.

Speaking also, former member representing Ukwa East and Ukwa West federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkem Abonta, said Senator Wabara, had remained a force welding the PDP together.

He also urged members of the party to remain committed to the progress of the party.

Another former Reps member and former Chairman of Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ASOPADEC, Hon. Emeka Stanley said the event would be a litmus test for the PDP.

Some of the PDP bigwigs at the strategic meeting included former Military Administrator of Cross River State, Navy Capt. Chris Osondu (retd); Deputy Chairman of PDP Abia State, Obinna Nwachukwu ; and former Commissioner for Legal Matters, James Okpara; former Commissioner for Documentation, Ugochukwu Emezue; PDP state Woman Leader, Christy Emenike, among others.