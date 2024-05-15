LP crisis: Let’s unite, fight our enemies not ourselves, Abure begs NLC

…We understand Obi’s dilemma

…creates directorate of ‘Obidients’ affairs

…to inaugurate peace and reconciliation committee

…Prof. Amadi to head LP electoral reform panel

John Alechenu

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its leadership to let bygones be bygones, join hands with the LP end the collective misery of Nigerians occasioned by bad governance.

Abure made the plea at a press conference, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He noted that it would be in the collective interest of LP, the NLC and elected members of the party in the National Assembly for the party to be at peace in order to chart a new course for the nation.

Abure said, “We must create an enabling environment to capture power and use same for the betterment of our people.

“Consequently, I want to appeal to first, my own brother, friend and Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC whom we have worked together in the trenches over the years in the struggle for the workers, to put aside whatever may be his grievances and let’s work in the interest of our people.

“Fighting the Labour Party at this time is uncalled for and unwarranted especially at this time when the working people of Nigeria are suffering.

“We need not waste or dissipate our collective energies in fighting ourselves over nothing.

“For us, we feel that all the bickering, fights and attacks on the leadership of the Party is absolutely unnecessary. Moreso that they are anchored on falsehood, motivated by inordinate ambition and selfish interest.

“It is therefore in our collective interest to put all our energies and resources together and begin to fight our common enemy and reposition our party for better performance.”

Abure expressed gratitude fo the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti and other party members and leaders who supported the party to hold a success convention.

Convention: We understand Peter Obi’s dilemma

In a veiled reference to comments made by the party leader, Mr. Peter Obi about the Nnewi convention, Abure said, “We are also using this opportunity to appreciate some OBIDIENT members who understood the issues clearly and then supported the Convention and its outcome.

“We appreciate our national leader, Peter Gregory Obi, who in one way or the other, gave his support. The position of Peter Obi is clearly understood. His situation is similar to a man who is married to about 4 wives and expected to protect the interests of all the wives and the children.

“Hence, we appreciate him for his tactfulness. Finally, Labour Party Leadership highly appreciates the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, TUC led by Comrade Festus Usifoh, first, for refusing to join the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to fight the party.

“Secondly, we thank the TUC for not only supporting the National Convention but for attending same by sending a high-level delegation. There is no doubt that the TUC leadership has demonstrated patriotism, reasonableness and mature leadership.”

“Like the national leader of the party Mr Peter Obi, said, the National Convention has come and gone, it is therefore imperative for us to put our differences aside and collectively work in the interest of the party and Nigerians who are currently suffering in the midst of plenty.”

While appealing to members of the Obidient Movement to remain within the party, he urged them to acquaint themselves with its constitution and be patient. These, he said, will help them make better informed decisions.

He said, “I hereby advise that every member should participate in the registration and the revalidation of members. The app is herby released for use and we hope that this will meet the requirement and put to an end every complaint arising from member registration. “

The LP national chairman also announced the setting up of a Directorate of Obidient Affairs to receive complaints and resolve issues involving members and ensure that that are properly integrated into the party.

Appeal to LP Senators and House of Reps members

“It has also become imperative for us to persuade our elected members in the House of Representatives and the Senate that it is in our collective interest for them to work closely with the party.

“We would like to assure our lawmakers that their interests, whatever it may be, will be adequately protected if we work in synergy. We therefore continue to appeal to our lawmakers that they must continue to be good Ambassadors of the party,

“They must respect the Supremacy of The Party. Party is supreme . They must obey the party, obey its directives.”

Abure also announced the setting up of new committtes including: Peace and Reconciliation, Electoral Reform. The political reform committee will be chaired by Prof. Sam Amadi.

LPs scorecard under our leadership

“This is the first time the Labour Party will be having a very successful outing in the political space. In the history of the party, we have a governor in our kitty, 35 House of Representatives members, 7 Senators and several other members in the various Houses of Assemblies across the country.

“I think we could consolidate on this and use what we have to get what we want. I had thought that we can use our representation in the National Assembly currently to begin to fight the cause of workers, fight the cause of Nigerians and see if we can get a better life for our people.

“It is on the basis of the foregoing that the current energy the NLC is dissipating in attempting to take over the leadership of the party is unnecessary and will therefore lead us to nowhere.

“The NLC should appreciate the fact that cooperation with the Labour Party is better for both parties. Working together before, during and shortly after the 2023 general election resulted in gains for all sides including NLC, TUC and LP.