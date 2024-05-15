LP Convention: National Chairman, Abure holds first media briefing

John Alechenu

For the first time since the disputed national convention of the Labour Party (LP), held in Nnewi, Anambra State, in March, the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, is set to address the media on contentious issues within the party.

Abure, has over the last one month engaged in a series of activities aimed at promoting unity within the party’s ranks according to the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.