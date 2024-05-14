Lower drug prices: Lady pharmacists call for domestic production

..Say efforts on for production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)s

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria struggles with prices of medicines, Nigerian female pharmacists on Monday stressed the need to boost local production of medicines with a view to reduce the cost of medicine in Nigeria.

The pharmacists under the aegis of Association of Lady Pharmacists of Nigeria, (ALPs) said talks are on top gear by governments and other stakeholders on efforts to begin the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) that would also boost local production of medicine in Nigeria.

From left: Chairman planning committee, Dr. Rametu Momodu (left), National Chairman Association of Lady Pharmacists of Nigeria ALPs, and Fellow of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (FPSN), Pharm. Scholastica Lan and the immediate past National Chairman, ALPs, Mrs. Victoria Ugwu during a press conference in Lagos yesterday.

APIs are raw materials used to make finished drugs. Addressing journalists on ALPs upcoming 16th Biennial National Conference holding in Benin, Edo State from 14th to 18th May 2024 said: the National Chairman Pharm. Scholastica Lan said with APIs production in Nigeria, local manufacturing of drugs will be possible and Nigerians will have access to affordable medicines.

Noting that there was need to reduce import duties on essential medicines Lan added that the adoption of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development opened new opportunities to work towards healthy outcomes for all through government and society/community approaches.

She expressed worry that Nigeria is plagued with a high burden of healthcare needs and much of healthcare delivery is dependent on the quality of pharmaceutical products and commodities.

Lan said the discussions at the conference will critically expose how the Pharmacy Profession/ Lady Pharmacists have roles in creating impact for the actualisation of the SDGs.

Describing ALPs as an interest group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, explained that they are specialised professionals practicing in in community, academia. Pharmaceutical industries, hospital and administrative, regulatory agencies, Public Health/Humanitarian services and Politics..

She said their efforts to expand coverage to all the States of the Federation yielded positive responses as all States are onboard the ALPs brand and have stepped up activities in line with the vision and mission.

The theme of this year’s conference Pharmacy: Making Healthcare Impacts in tandem with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030′ cannot be at a better time.

The CPC Chairman ALPs Biennial Conference Heartbeat 2024, Rametu Momodu, said the conference themes emphasized the essence of embracing change and innovation, recognising challenges as opportunities for growth.

She said by promoting innovation, they are creating a fertile ground for creativity to thrive, where fresh ideas can take root and blossom into transformative initiatives that propel the profession forward into a brighter more promusing future.

“Mentorship is highlighted as pivotal in guiding the next generation towards excellence and ethical practice. The spotlight on expertise in herbal medicine underscores the importance of the rich biodiversity in plants, ensuring holistic care for our patients.

“We’ve gathered to learn, unlearn and relearn to unlock the potentials and opportunities not only as the female gender but as professionals to forge business Relationship, communicate directly, promote face to face transaction, meet and connect with prospects. generate sales and network.”

She said ALPs serves as a platform for empowerment and guidance, fostering unity and inspiration among Lady Pharmacists, adding that conference will mark a significant step towards professional excellence and dedicated service to humanity.

The high point of the briefing was unveiling of its new national office in Lagos.