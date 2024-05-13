Love and S3x EP (Demmy Vybez Nature) by Demmy Vybez

Have you ever heard of a music project that contains only songs about Love and Sex? Well if you haven’t, sensational Singer and Songwriter Demmy Vybez, brings you a one of a kind E.P that contains six tracks in it all dedicated to Love and all that comes with it.

The First Song I Like, is very unique, as it features Acts like Meyar One of the Contestants in the prestigious Nigerian Idol Season 5 and Yoo Baaj one of the Top Female Artists in Abuja.

And together, they delivered a sweet rendition of the song in a befitting manner as Afrobeat should sound, in different Blends.

The next song Jumoke, has received great acceptance from the majority of the listeners and DEMMY VYBEZ is set to drop an Official Video to boost the Message the song passes to the audience.

The next songs on the E.P, which are, Tanwa Featuring Lord of the Sounds, If You Leave Featuring Mobliz, Come Over and Sempe, are top sounds that would definitely keep you in a good mood after listening to them and that is because the Artist DEMMY VYBEZ poured out himself into this Music Project, thus the title, DEMMY VYBEZ NATURE (D.V.N)

Augustine Ukachukwu Ebuka aka Demmy Vybez is a Nigerian Native of Imo State, Ahiazu Mbaise and based in Rivers State, Port Harcourt.

He was born 18 November 1992

He is the first son and he is from a Christian family of 2 boys, 3 girls and a father, excluding his mom who died 26th of May 2021.

Demmy Vybez has performed in Top big festivals and events like the Bole festival, State Carnivals and Campus Tours in Different Universities.

As an Afrobeat Artist, who started music at an early stage of 15 years and up till now, his passion and love for music keeps on growing and making him thirst for more great opportunities to be come.

He has worked with different Top Producers, He’s one of Port Harcourt’s finest Independent Artists and just like his friends Dandizzy and Duncan Mighty and Omah Lay, He is unique in his Sound and has also gained much Air plays on radio stations from Love fm, Beat fm, Wazobia fm and more both in Port Harcourt and different States in the Federation.

Demmy Vybez genre and style of music is a mixture of Afro Pop Culture with RnB and that blends him well for a compelling sound with other top nigerian musicians.

Demmy Vybez dropped his E.P titled “DVN” meaning Demmy Vybez Nature (Love & Sex) on his Birthday 18th November 2023.