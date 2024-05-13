Life is difficult for Nigerians — Anglican, Catholic Archbishops

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins

Primate of the Anlgican Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba and the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, weekend, expressed concern over the escalating insecurity and economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

In his address to the Second Session of the Twelfth Synod of the Diocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ndukuba decried the increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties faced by ordinary Nigerian families.

He stated that the country was in extremely tough times, adding that leaders must take decisive action to address the challenges.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts at tackling the country’s problems, the Archbishop emphasized the need for accountability in leadership.

“Leadership must be seen as a sacred trust from God and an opportunity to serve God and humanity, whether in the political and public spheres or in the church and sacred spheres,” he said.

He also lamented the multifaceted problems facing the nation, including corruption, insecurity, and economic difficulties.

According to him, these perennial challenges have resulted in a situation where holders of offices abuse their power, prioritizing personal interests over the greater good.

Archbishop Ndukuba called for the establishment of a state or regional police force to address the challenge of insecurity in different regions.

He said: “The insecurity of lives and property in Nigeria has become a cancer that is eating deep into the fabric of our national life. Nigeria is becoming a failed State in the league of Somalia and South Sudan which are riddled with internal conflicts among the constituent tribes and political leaders.

“The establishment of a state or regional police force will help each geo-political zone respon

d to the challenge of insecurity in their region and bring stability, security and economic growth.

“Nobody can passionately defend and protect a territory better than those who have stakes in such a place. The advantages in having the state police outweigh the disadvantages. The existence of State Police does not rule out the presence of a federal police force.”

On the economy, Ndukuba said: “The economy of Nigeria is in a bad shape, and citizens feel the pain daily. The efforts of economic policy planners, the new Central Bank governor, and his team to stabilize the exchange rate are commendable.

“High debt levels, reckless borrowing, and corruption are contributing to adverse economic conditions. The crippling debt burden erodes investor confidence, leading to capital flight and negatively impacting the Nigerian stock market and overall economic stability. Continuous borrowing contributes to inflationary pressures, driving up prices and affecting the cost of living.

“The 2024 budget and Nigeria’s debt profile are intertwined, requiring prudent management to ensure debt sustainability and long-term economic health.

“The recent fuel scarcity and increase in electricity tariff are making life difficult for citizens, and the government should intervene to alleviate suffering. A review of the wages of Nigerian workers is necessary due to hyperinflation and the harsh economic environment.”

He also expressed support for the digitization policies aimed at improving employment and economic development.

“The Nigerian government has implemented policies to leverage digitization for employment improvement,” Ndukuba noted.

On food security, the Archbishop urged citizens to engage in farming and food production, saying

“Nigeria is a blessed country and our people are very enterprising and hardworking. ‘Nobody in Nigeria should go hungry or be unsure of food for the family. Food security is vital to overall growth and stability in the country.

“We encourage all Christians and other citizens of this country to engage in farming and food production and processing.

“In this 2024 farming season, we are launching ‘Operation Feed Your Family.’ We encourage every family to have a vegetable garden and farm to meet basic food needs. We must aim at feeding our families and also helping our neighbours.”

Shun policies that make Nigerians poorer, Archbishop tells FG

On his part, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, asked the federal government to implement masses-centred policies to quell the spate of economic challenges across the country.

He made the appeal while addressing journalists at the 58th edition of World Communications Day celebration, with the theme ”Artificial Intelligence and the wisdom of the heart: Towards a fully human communication”, held at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

Archbishop Martins said the Bola Tinubu administration should give a human face to its policies, review and reshape economic policies to enhance growth and development.

His words: “Most of the government policies are having serious negative impact on the lives of the populace, despite that Nigerians have accepted the removal of fuel subsidy; embraced various policies from the Central Bank of Nigeria to regulate their activities and the rest.

”I believe our government needs to take a better and more critical view of these policies on the citizens of this country.

“Any policy that is going to have a good, long term effect but does not take cognisance of the present day life of people, that policy ought to be reviewed in such a way to ensure that the people did not die while they are waiting for the effect of such policy. ‘

“Government should look at how the adverse effects of these policies can be ameliorated. Government decisions and policies should be constantly reviewed through the press, advocacy groups and the rest.”