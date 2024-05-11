Liberian President, Boakai seeks stronger bilateral relations with Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Liberian President, Joseph Boakai, has called for stronger bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.

Boakai, who made the call, while receiving the Olu of Orile-Ilawo, Abeokuta, Oba Alexander Macgregor to the country, reflected on Nigeria’s sacrifice and big brother’s role in supporting the country during its civil war spanning from 1990 to early 2003.

Recall that over 250,000 souls reportedly perished during the civil disturbance which plagued the country for about 13 years while over one million Liberians became refugees in other neighbouring African countries, including Nigeria.

Boakai, according to a statement issued by Personal Assistant to Oba Macgregor, Oluyomi Elegbede and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the traditional ruler and his entourage visited Liberia on the invitation of the President.

In the entourage of Oba MacGregor were his wife, Olori Omolara, AareTunde Debayo-Doherty, Chief Samuel Erigha Williams, Chief Olayinka Junaid, and Ambassador Tosin Sanusi.

Boakai, who was represented by Vice President Jeremiah Koung, expressed admiration for Nigeria, praising its peace-building efforts and advancement of socio-economic development across the African continent.

He said, “Nigeria has been very supportive of Liberia for a very long time, we remember the big brother role Nigeria played for the citizens of Liberia during the civil war, which led to economic crisis.

“We acknowledged Nigeria’s significant role in the restoration of peace in Liberia through a joint collaborative effort with the ECOMOG.”

He expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s role in fostering unity and economic growth and enhancing democratic stability within the continent.

Boakai said, “Liberia will always be willing to partner with Nigeria in every effort geared toward economic growth and strengthening of the ties between the two countries.

Oba MacGregor appreciated the grand reception and underscored the importance of creating an economic hub between both countries, to foster economic development through agriculture, commerce and industrialization.

The royal father’s delegation also visited the Yasmin Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation operated by the son of the Liberian president, Tan Tan Boakai.

The traditional ruler, after making his donation to the foundation, encouraged the children of the foundation to stay focused and be purposeful to turn out to be the best in life

He said the philanthropic gestures of both the president’s son and the first lady, Madam Katumu Boakai are quite commendable saying that his MacGregor Heritage Foundation back in Nigeria is also catering for the welfare and education of over 500 less privileged children, orphans and widows in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Boakai reaffirmed her dedication to ensuring that the rights of children and women in Liberia are protected by advocating for better education, economic empowerment and gender inclusivity.

The royal delegation also visited the Foreign Affairs Minister, Sara Beysolow as well as the Ambassador of Culture, Queen Juli Endee who gave an illustrious history of the rich cultural heritage of Liberia.