LASU VC commends ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Agida over colloquium, new book

In a momentous event held at Lagos State University (LASU), the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, extended heartfelt appreciation to Emmanuel Agida, the 156th ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, for organizing the Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello Colloquium and authoring a book which presented an account of the leadership of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello.

The book was titled: LASU STEWARD: The Making of West Africa’s Best University.

During her speech, Prof. Olatunji Bello praised Agida for his dedication and focus, saying: “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the organizer of this Colloquium and author of the book, The LASU STEWARD, Emmanuel Agida, the 156th ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, for recognizing me and doing this in my honor.

“Here is a young man who has very early in life found his footing and direction, and pursuing his goal with clear-headedness and focus. Up until about a year ago, I had never met this young man, but he made a good impression on his first visit to my office and when he proposed the idea of this book, I gave him my full support. You are indeed, a good Ambassador of young people; with people like you, there is indeed a future for this country.

“I celebrate your tireless efforts and dedication. Your meticulous planning and attention to detail have made this event a resounding success. Your ability to bring together such a diverse group of scholars and dignitaries is a testament to your exceptional leadership and organizational skills. I say well done to you.”

The colloquium, themed “Education: Vision for the Future,” brought together esteemed scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders to reflect on the legacy of Prof. Olatunji Bello and discuss the future of education in Nigeria. The event also featured the public presentation of the book “LASU STEWARD,” which highlights the Vice-Chancellor’s remarkable contributions to the university and the broader academic community.

Emmanuel Agida, in his address, expressed his gratitude to Prof. Olatunji Bello for her support and inspiration.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating exemplary leadership and the role of young people in shaping the future.

In attendance were, the first lady of the state, H.E Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu represented by Dr. Folashade Fadere, a medical director of Harvey General Hospital, the Keynote Speaker, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Hon. Tunji-Bello, the former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Stella Foluke, amongst others

The event was a significant milestone in acknowledging the achievements of Prof. Olatunji Bello and promoting academic excellence and leadership among the youth.