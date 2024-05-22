LASG laments skyrocketing cost of medications

…provides free drugs to vulnerable residents

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State government, Wednesday lamented the skyrocketing cost of medications across the country, saying it has concluded plans to provide free drugs to vulnerable residents.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the drugs would be provided through an extensive medical mission that would commence across the state’s six districts next week.

Addressing newsmen at the Ministry of Health’s Year 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing, Abayomi also announced the state’s plans to establish the Lagos State Essential Medicines Agency, LSEMA, to ensure smooth management and distribution of essential medicines within the state.

He said: “The escalating price of drugs is a result of market force. For the vulnerable, what we intend to do is to embark on a medical mission. Free of charge, we are going to provide drugs from our extensive medical missions that will commence across the six districts next week. It is for those who are extremely vulnerable and require essential drugs.

“We will be providing drugs to the vulnerable. This is where health insurance comes in. If you are registered to a health insurance scheme, you would not be vulnerable to the escalating price of drugs. You would be able to receive essential drugs free of charge.”

On the establishment of LSEMA, Abayomi said it was designed to address challenges in the supply chain by introducing a structured and technologically driven approach to the procurement, storage and distribution of health commodities.

Abayomi, who identified the benefits LSEMA would serve, said they include regulation of medicine flow, improved access to quality drugs, enhanced health planning data and increased internal revenue generation through efficient drug sales.

According to him, the application of economies of scale during bulk purchases would help maintain stable prices for essential medicines regardless of economic fluctuations.

He said: “We are now at the stage where we are beginning to track the need for a medical drug agency for Lagos State to make sure we control the prices of drugs with economies of scale and bulk purchasing, improve the quality of drugs in Lagos by providing additional quality assessment of the drugs that are brought into Lagos, and to improve the efficiency of movement of drugs through our facilities so that we will never have a situation of stock out.

“Recognising the value of collaboration, LSEMA will leverage Public-Private Partnerships to enhance operational capacities. This approach will combine public oversight with private sector efficiency and creativity, particularly in areas such as logistics and the day-to-day management of drug supplies.

“We envision a system where every Lagosian has access to quality healthcare, supported by efficient, technology-driven management systems, and a clear, comprehensive referral system. Our efforts are guided by the vision of developing a robust, egalitarian, and liberal health system that ensures equitable access and freedom of choice for all residents.”