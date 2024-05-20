Lagos mutes review of extant laws

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans to review some of its extant laws to address emerging challenges facing the justice sector in the state.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday evening to herald a two-day Lagos Justice Reform Summit scheduled for May 27 and 28, 2024. Pedro noted that a vibrant metropolis like Lagos with its diverse population faces numerous legal challenges, from civil and commercial disputes to criminal justice issues.

According to him, these challenges demanded a modern, agile, and responsive justice system that ensured equitable access to justice, safeguards fundamental rights, and protects property and investments while meeting the evolving needs of its residents.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration understands that a justice system perceived as fair, transparent, efficient, and accountable will inspire trust and confidence among citizens, stakeholders, and investors. The link between a robust justice system, economic growth, societal well-being, and community stability is profound.

“Therefore, the protracted nature of litigations and the inefficient enforcement of law and order in the state is no longer acceptable,” he stated.

To tackle these issues, Pedro explained that the government, through the Ministry of Justice, is organizing a Justice Reform Summit with the theme: “Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Economic Growth, Investment Protection, and Security in Lagos State.”

He said the Summit would gather stakeholders to address challenges, propose solutions, and highlight the role of a fair and efficient justice system in attracting investments.

The commissioner listed the Summit’s objectives to include addressing inadequate enforcement of laws, highlighting the justice system’s role in attracting investments, appraising the causes and consequences of delays in the justice system, exploring innovative strategies to expedite legal processes, fostering collaboration among justice sector stakeholders, and rebuilding public and investor confidence in the administration of justice.

“The event will feature judges, scholars, the Nigerian Bar Association, police, correctional officers, lawmakers, private sector representatives, and others. We will engage in constructive dialogue to evaluate our past, assess our present, and chart a course for the future.

“The opening ceremony will include addresses from esteemed jurists like the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Governor of Lagos State. We expect keynote speakers from Singapore and Rwanda. The first session will focus on civil justice administration, addressing issues like delayed justice and case management.

“On the second day, discussions will cover law enforcement for sustainable growth, the rule of law, ease of doing business, and alternative dispute resolution. Subsequent sessions will delve into criminal justice administration, technology integration, and safeguarding property rights.

“The final session will discuss property rights and investment protection, land documentation and registration, combating land grabbers, tenancy matters, and physical planning,” he explained.

Also, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Titilayo Shitta-Bey-Jeje said Lagos prides itself in leading reforms in Nigeria.

She said the summit would enable the government to gather information from legal practitioners and others in the state and beyond on how the state could reform its laws to enhance and attract investment into the state.