Lagos losses 82 persons, N25.37bn property to fire disasters

The petrol tankeron fire.

.rescues 376 accident victims, saves property worth over N152.22Bn

.seals 840 event centers, facilities over safety violations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government said it recorded at least 82 casualities and lost property worth over N25.37 billion in one year during various fire disasters in the state.

However, safety officers from the States Emergency and Fire Rescue team successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving an estimated property worth of N152.22 billion, during the year under review.

Agents of the state government, also sealed over 840 event centres and social facilities over safety violations and non-compliance of extant laws within one year.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, disclosed this on Monday, during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations Oyerinde said “we are working in line with the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to mitigate risks and protect life and property of government and citizens.”

The commissioner also stated that “fire safety officers from the States Emergency and Fire Rescue team successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving an estimated property worth of N152.22 billion, albeit with a regrettable loss of 82 casualties and N25.37 billion in property.

“While also between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, Lagos State Emergency Management Authourity, LASEMA responded to 1,906 incidents, comprising 1,461 incidents in 2023 and 445 incidents in the first quarter of 2024.”

Oyerinde, while highlighting achievements of the ministry in the last one year, revealed that Lagos State Safety Commission had carried out enforcement actions at 840 facilities including event centres, clubs, lounges and hotels, construction sites for safety infractions in the interest of public safety im the last one year.

Sunch facilities include: Lekki Conservation centre, Quilox, among others, just as he added that about 7,819 facilities were inspected to ensure safety, with some 5,220 issued with fire safety compliance certificates.

He also said that the commission through its environmental safety, also carried out not less than 365 advocacy initiatives.

“Our ministry in working in line with the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to mitigate risks and protect life and property of government and citizens of Lagos’ State, have sealed 840 event centres and social facilities for safety violations and non-compliance of extant laws,” Oyerinde said.

He also stressed the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of the Environment to improve the Nationsl Youths Service Corps, NYSC, Temporary Orientation Camp (Youth Hostel) at Iyana-Ipaja.

He also revealed that additional fire stations were added in Ibeju Lekki, Ifako Ijaiye among other locations across the state.

He said: “In line with efforts to bolster infrastructure, three new fire stations are nearing completion in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, and Ijede, while an ultramodern workshop at the Alausa headquarters is nearly finished to cater to the agency’s fleet maintenance needs.

“Additionally, land spaces have been identified for the development of additional fire stations in Ibeju, Lekki and Ifako Ijaiye,” he said

Oyerinde, added that Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had prioritised fire mitigation and emergency response strategies

He also said “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is sustaining its focus on enhancing fire mitigation and emergency response strategies, aligning with the administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

“Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a collective effort was emphasised to address the challenges posed by fire incidents effectively.

“Key statistics from the year’s emergency calls revealed a total of 2,537 incidents, including 1,627 fire calls, 191 rescue calls, 93 salvage calls, and 4 explosions, alongside 607 false alarms.

“This highlighted the critical need for increased awareness of fire safety measures to combat the impact of negligence and non-compliance with safety codes, ” he stated.

Also during the year under review, the commissioner said welfare of personnel received a boost, with special allowances approved for firefighters, including uniform maintenance, shift allowances, hazard allowance, and provision of personal protective equipment.

Oyerinde added that capacity development was also prioritised through both foreign and local training and retraining programs to ensure readiness for emerging trends and mitigate fire incidents in the state.