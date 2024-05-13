Lagos govt moves against illegal dredging

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has vowed to put in more stringent measures to curb the menace of illegal dredging by advocating stiffer sanctions on illegal dredgers.

Mr Yacoob Alebiosu, the Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure development disclosed this on Friday at the 2024 Ministerial Briefing in commemoration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office for second term.

The commissioner said that what oil is to the Niger-Delta is what sand is to Lagos State and as such there should be laws protecting the sea.

“We confiscated three locally fabricated dredging machine operating without obtaining permits. It is important that people understand that these illegal dredgers are capable of endangering our lives.

“What oil is to Niger-Delta is what sand is to Lagos, so it is important to have an idea of how much sand is being dragged.

“Indecriminate dredging is hazardous in as much as we need sand for construction of roads and other infrastructures there are laws that should be adhered to.

“We don’t want to end up like Dubai for dredging all their sands and the result of that was evident with the recent downpour, we don’t want that to happen to us in Lagos,” the commissioner said.

Alebiosu also highlighted some of the ongoing projects and current level of the work done so far.

“The channelisation project that is ongoing, the Frome Epe to Ebute Lekki is 90% completed, the one from Mende to ikorodu is 20% completed, we started the project late last year.

“Also the construction of jetty terminal at Apa waterfront Badagry is at 92% completion, also the construction of jetty terminal at Whitesand Oyingbo is at 85% level,” he said.

The commissioner further reiterated the ministry’s commitment towards ensuring that laws were adhered to.

“Formulating and evaluating policies relating to waterfront infrastructure development also we continue to take charge on coastal zone management plan, sand dredging and others,” he said.

In a bid to improve the water transportation system and safety on our waterways the Lagos State Government has approved the award of construction of 13 new jetties and terminals across the state

In his address Alebiosu said the new jetties will create more avenues for water transportation in the state.

“To complement the existing jetties and create more avenues for water transportation, construction of 13 new Jetties are currently on- going, while some are at advanced stages of completion.

“This is in addition to the seven jetties and terminals commissioned and handed over to management last year.

“At completion, these jetties are expected to promote safe and easy water transportation, reduce travel time and travel distance of communities, reduce pressure on roads as well as enhance commerce and tourism.

“It will also improve cooperation and interactions among the riverine communities, open up reclamation opportunities for the creation of waterfront schemes and improve connectivity in the coastal areas.”