Lagos-Calabar Highway: Okun-Ajah community’s safe – FG

The Federal Government has reassured residents of Okun-Ajah community, Lagos, that their properties would not be demolished for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, dismissed their fears at an engagement with representatives of communities within the alignment of the road between Eko Atlantic (Chainage Zero) and Eleko inside (Chainage 47.4 km) on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting also discussed the payment of compensations and environmental issues as they affect the projects.

The minister said that the construction around the axis would follow the original gazetted route by the federal government.

Umahi said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have our proposal here and we have the old alignment; to the glory of God, to solve MTN, 2Africa, and Okun-Ajah community, we are diverting completely from the new alignment, from the old alignment to a new alignment at kilometer 25.”

The minister emphasised that the decision to avoid demolitions was not due to pressure or conflict from the communities.

According to him, the president’s intervention prioritised minimizing the negative impact on residents.

He assured the people of the president’s firm stance, saying the government won’t change the route for Section One, but residents could still voice concerns about the project’s impact on their properties within the chosen path.

Umahi stressed that the government was open to addressing concerns outside Section One, where adjustments might be possible.

Besides, he invited all the stakeholders to join him to receive President Bola Tinubu, on May 26, as he will be flagging off the 700-kilometre coastal roads.

Earlier at the meeting, Dr Iliasu Gashingbaki, GMD, Meca Group, in Okun-Ajah, had called on the government to be sensitive to the global facility, highlighting how a submarine cable belonging to MTN that cut across 33 countries in Africa was tampered with within the course of the road construction, thus shutting down internet access to some parts of Africa a few months ago.

NAN also reports that about 11 people whose properties were affected by the construction of the coastal roads received compensation. (NAN)