Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: A done deal, but the outrage won’t go away

Lagos-Calabar Coastal road: Outrage as FG proposes N3,000 per toll gate

By Jonah Nwokpoku

The latest controversy surrounding the 700 km Lagos to Calabar coastal highway bothered on conflict of interest. Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Tinubu, is alleged to be affiliated with CKD Industries, a subsidiary of Hitech, the engineering company, which won the contract.

This is not the first time former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is alleging this, would fault the opaqueness surrounding the contracting process.

Earlier in April, Mr. Abubabakar complained loudly that the contracting process did not “meet a minimum threshold of due process”. The contract did not follow a competitive bidding process, and there is no clarity yet on how much the project would cost, argued Mr Abubakar, who also questioned why the project should gulp an estimated N15 trillion.

In his recent tirade against the contract, Mr Abubakar enumerated a litany of other infractions by the authorities in pursuit of the project including the incomplete environmental impact assessment, the unresolved right-of-way issues, the conversion of the project from a Public Private Partnership to a government-funded project, and the release of N1 trillion without the necessary approvals.

The timing of the project has also added to the controversy. The Tinubu administration has stumbled from one economic crisis to another, starting with the removal of the fuel subsidy to the devaluation of the Naira, which rocked the foundation of the economy and triggered hyperinflation and a cost-of-living crisis. The misery index has risen by 55.2 per cent as more businesses collapsed under the deteriorating operating environment throwing more people into the overcrowded job market. In the midst of these, the government has raised electricity tariffs, further depleting disposable income and pushing more Nigerians into hardship. So, many Nigerians, do not appreciate the urgency behind the coastal highway project and simply view it with suspicion. Therefore, when Peter Obi, a prominent opposition figure echoed this sentiment, it only fanned the embers of the controversies surrounding the project.

When Obi, whose voice has become more influential since contesting and losing the Presidential election in 2023 described the coastal highway project as a misplaced priority, quite a few agreed. Obi insisted that the country did not have the financial firepower to see the project to completion, and contended that the government should instead channel efforts to fixing and completing other important infrastructural projects across the country that will directly impact people’s economic well-being in the immediate term, “given the urgent economic and security crisis prevalent in the country.”

Mr Paul Onwuanibe, whose popular Landmark Beach resort was demolished in an attempt to pave the right of way for the project from the starting point in Lagos, could not agree more with Mr Obi. For nearly two decades, Mr. Onwuanibe, a British-Nigerian entrepreneur’s Landmark Group invested over $200 million in developing the beach resort in Lagos, employing no fewer than 4,000 people, supporting about 80 businesses and remitting over $1.5 million in taxes. The core of the Landmark Beach has now been bulldozed, alongside the jobs and tourism potential carefully nurtured for the past two decades. The demolition of the popular beach resort was the defining moment for the controversial project and the coastal highway whether completed or not, may be best remembered for displacing the popular leisure park.

The Lagos to Calabar coastal highway is unarguably an audacious infrastructural project that seeks to connect Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos to a former colonial capital city of Calabar while linking major urban centres, industrial hubs, and seaports along the southern coast. The road starts from Lagos, the Lekki Deep Seaport, and runs through six other States along the Southern corridor. The entire stretch of the coastal highway will consist of a dual carriageway of 5 lanes on each side, including a rail track in the middle. The road is expected to unlock the economic potential of the southern states, by improving connectivity within the key economic zones and boosting access to markets for all sizes of businesses within the region.

By every indication, the project appears to be a done deal. The National Assembly has already approved the project and the release of funds for the first phase, which covers 47km. President Tinubu sees the coastal road as his legacy project and a signature of his government. He could probably go to great lengths to see the project to fruition and prove to critics that it won’t become another elephant project.

Yet the dissenting voices are unlikely to disappear. So, far the government has chalked up the controversies as simply a part of opposition politics. However, listening beyond the chatter, one could hear the loud concerns over impunity in public procurement and how the abuse of due process undermines bureaucratic capacity when the government desperately needs to demonstrate transparency in governance. Undertaking such a project without competitive bidding, at the least, indicates an unwillingness to adhere to transparency – a third-world mentality that is antithetical to progress. The preferred contractor, Hitech has no demonstrated history of competence in undertaking such projects. The firm is best remembered for its failure to complete the 50 km Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos, which does not inspire confidence in its capacity for this gargantuan coastal project spanning 700 km. The fact that the son of the president is in any way affiliated with the company further undermines transparency and credibility.

The other fundamental oversight in the conception of the project which has further fuelled the controversies is the apparent poor public engagement and inability of the government to communicate effectively. So far, the conversation around the project has been driven by dissatisfied stakeholders. This has put the government on the back foot and its reactive response has yet to persuade the people to buy into the project. One would have expected that long before a project of such magnitude commences, the government would have sought to aggressively sell its benefits to the people, thereby reducing potential resistance to the barest minimum. The fallout is that even those who support the government in power are also kicking.

The controversies are likely to remain even if the project progresses quickly. Already some people are calling for the stoppage of the project. A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka is one of those making such calls. According to Chidoka, the project needs further public scrutiny before it can proceed, and he is also arguing that the priority for the country now should rather be on “improving Nigeria’s inland waterways,” by building small seaports across the coastal areas as the best way to move goods from one coastal city to another.

This is a valid argument. For a country like Nigeria, hoping to tap into its large-scale agribusiness potential, well-developed inland waterways and a network of ports and rails are non-negotiable. Countries like the US, Brazil and Argentina with similar comparative advantages in agribusiness have achieved success through efficient logistics networks powered by ports and rails.

Expect more outrage in the coming days.



*Jonah Nwokpoku, a writer and public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos, Nigeria.