Lagos announces traffic diversion on major expressway

Traffic along the Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, from Alapere-Ogudu-Car Wash to Iyana Oworo inward Anthony/Oshodi, will be diverted, the Lagos State Government said on Saturday.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, announced that the diversion is due to an “exigent situation.”

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted along the Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, from Alapere-Ogudu-Car Wash and Iyana Oworo inward Anthony/Oshodi from 6am tomorrow, Saturday, May 25 till Sunday evening, May 26, 2024, due to exigent situation.

“Motorists will be denied access from Ram Seller area beside Gbagada General Hospital and will be diverted into Diya Street through New Garage by Jolad Hospital to access Gbagada Phase 2 via Pedro Road, to link Ikorodu Road for their desired destinations.

“Also, Motorists from old Toll Gate/Ketu are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road to connect Anthony, while others coming from Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted to Adekunle and Herbert Macaulay to access Anthony/Oshodi through Jibowu on Ikorodu road.

“Motorists are implored to be patient and cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel to ease their movements.”

She noted that the repair work would begin on Saturday morning and conclude on Sunday evening.