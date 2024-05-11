Lagos announces six-month traffic diversion for rehabilitation of roads

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan along Adeniji through Falomo, including Bourdillon and Queens Drive.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the diversion is intended to facilitate the repair of deteriorated asphalt sections of the roads, stating that the repair work is set to commence on Monday, May 13, 2024, and is projected to conclude on November 7, 2024.

He said, “To mitigate the traffic implications, the repair works will be conducted in phases. Phase 1 will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout, starting from Monday, 13th May, 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic.

“For the period of the 1st Phase repair works, motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journeys.

“The other side of the road will be open to traffic (i.e Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland).”

The commissioner advised motorists to be patient as the partial closure is a crucial aspect of the traffic management plan for the rehabilitation of the asphalt pavement on the affected road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works.