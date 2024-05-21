Lagos agog as gospel artistes celebrate  event planner

In what can be described as a “heavenly celebration”, top gospel artistes gathered to worship and celebrate the birthday of socialite and fast-rising event planner, Kemisola Adeyemi.

At her luxurious residence in Isolo axis of the state, the exclusive event, held last Wednesday, was filled with praise and worship, as star-studded gospel musicians besieged the home of the popular event planner who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kikks Events, an A-list event management outfit which, to its credit, has managed events for celebrities, politicians and astute business moguls, with a touch of grandeur and finesse.

As guests arrived, they were welcomed by an ethereal display of lights and decor, reflecting the celebrant’s exquisite taste and her expertise in event planning. The atmosphere was spirit-uplifting, creating the perfect setting for a night dedicated to gratitude and praise.

Among the high-profile attendees was Elijah Daniel, who led guests in heartfelt worship songs, moving everyone to what can be likened as tears of joy. The musicians said they came together to honour and celebrate the life of the celebrant, acknowledging her humane gestures towards everyone around her.

Oluwadamilare Ogundoyin, popularly known as Dare Justified, also graced the event with his inspirational vocals, leading the guests to an inspiring session of worship.

The singer, after igniting the atmosphere, expressed his views about the celebrant. “For me personally, I will like to wish her many happy returns. She is indeed a lover of God. She is strong, she is hardworking and she is big on God. Watch out for people like that, they are dangerous. We can’t take the God factor out of our life. You know when you are big in God. I think that is the level of result she has been able to achieve over the years and we thank God for the gift of her to our generation. She is indeed a huge impact to so many lives. She is an employer of labour, she loves God and loves people so much. This is the testament of her life and how she has impacted so many lives and we are also privileged to be part of what she is doing today. We are saying many happy returns to her, that God will bless her and continue to keep her home. We celebrate you and we love you,” he said.

All through the evening, guests enjoyed a sumptuous spread of gourmet dishes and non-alcoholic beverages, curated by some of Lagos’ finest event vendors which include Funky Marvellous, Fruitie World, Swalllowit, Gulpsng, Lalasgrill, Gloville, Cocktails and ltdrinks.

Suffice to say that the celebration created an atmosphere of reverence and joy that left friends, family and well wishers wanting more. Attendees took to social media to share their experiences, flooding timelines with photos and videos from the event, all expressing admiration for the night’s spiritual depth and meticulous planning.