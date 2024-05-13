Labour protests hike in electricity tariff at EEDC, NERC offices in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Organized Labour in Ebonyi on Monday protested the hike in electricity tariff at the Abakaliki office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company(EEDC) and National Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) office in the State.

The workers joined their counterparts across the country to protest the hike.

They were led by the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) Chairman in the state, Ogugua Egwu and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Chidi Igboji.

They visited the NERC office at Nsugbe street, EEDC offices at Awolowo street and Town Planning Road beside Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

The aggrieved workers chanted songs to express their displeasure over the hike in electricity tariffs as they were seen with various placards bearing different inscriptions.

Some of the placards read: ‘NLC say no to electricity tariff increase’, ‘NLC demands reversal of electricity tariff hike’, Nigerian Govt let the poor breathe and Nigerian reject electricity tariff hike’.

NLC Chairman, Mr Ọgụgụa Egwu described the increase as a reckless, insensitive and wicked policy.

“We are here to tell the world that their heartlessness, recklessness and wickedness against ordinary Nigerians must be stopped”

“We are here to say that the recent tariff increase for Band A from 65 naira to over N225 representing 340 percent increase must be reversed”

“If it is not reversed by govt who have decided t

o sufferer us we must continue to picket all EEDC and NERC offices till the hike is reversed”, he said.

TUC Chairman, Chidi Igboji said the increase will lead to continued impoverishment of the poor masses in the country.

“This increase is evil because it is meant to ensure that the poor masses will continue to be poor and we the organised Labor in Ebonyi state are saying no to this increase. What we are saying is that EEDC and NERC should let the poor breathe”.