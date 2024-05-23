Kwara ‘ll decide its minimum wage after Labour, FG reach agreement – Bola Olukoju

By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to workers’ welfare by taking guidance from the agreement between the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the pressing issue of a new minimum wage for its dedicated workforce.

Commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju, gave this hint during an interview with a Vanguard correspondent in Ilorin.

“You will recall that the NLC has been holding a series of meetings with the federal government regarding the need for a new minimum wage in light of the current economic realities,” Mrs. Olukoju stated.

The Commissioner added that “The Kwara State government will decide its minimum wage after the federal government has reached an agreement with the labour movement.

“Once the federal level agreement is in place, we will begin our negotiations with our own labour movement in the state to determine our minimum wage.” she said.