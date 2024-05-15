Kwankwaso to chair Kalu Okoronkwo’s book presentation

Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State and ex-Defence Minister, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will chair the highly anticipated public presentation of the book titled “The Inclined Leader: Rediscovering The Principles for Your Personal Development and Growth,” authored by The New Narrative Newspaper’s Publisher and CEO, Mr. Kalu Okoronkwo.

The event, themed “Empowering Leadership & Fostering Good Governance for Sustainable Development,” is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Senator Kwankwaso, a distinguished statesman and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the 2023 general election, graciously penned the foreword to the book. His participation as the event’s chairman brings a wealth of experience and insight, promising to elevate the significance of the occasion and foster meaningful discussions among guests.

Known for his dedication to leadership excellence and visionary governance, Senator Kwankwaso’s involvement underscores the event’s importance. Speaking on the book launch, Mr. Kalu Okoronkwo expressed the newspaper’s honor in having Senator Kwankwaso pen the foreword and chair the presentation.

“Senator Kwankwaso’s reputation as a principled leader and advocate for positive change perfectly aligns with the themes and messages conveyed in The Inclined Leader. We are confident that his presence will enhance the event’s significance and inspire engaging dialogue among participants,” said Okoronkwo.

The book offers valuable insights and perspectives on leadership and good governance. The presentation event will provide attendees with an opportunity to engage in discussions and gain deeper insights into the issues addressed in the book.

The event is expected to draw participants and stakeholders from among political office holders, government officials, business leaders, academics, and the general public. “Attendees can anticipate intellectual stimulation, lively discourse, and networking opportunities with fellow thought leaders and professionals,” Okoronkwo concluded.