KW-IRS closes registration portal for quiz competition

… introduces virtual participation

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KW-IRS, on Friday, 17th May closed its registration portal for the 2024 edition of its annual Tax Club Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in the state.

According to a press release on its social media handles, the state’s revenue generation agency disclosed that 154 secondary schools registered for the competition this year.

The registration portal was opened on Monday, April 22, 2024.

This year’s competition promises to be more enriching and beneficial to the participating schools as virtual dimension has been introduced to the annual event.

In a move that educators described as a major step in preparing the students for modern learning, the press release noted that the preliminary stage of the competition will take place between Monday, June 24th, and Friday, June 28th, as a computer-based test (CBT) to be written by students from the 154 schools in their respective schools across the three senatorial districts in the state.

This preliminary stage will produce 12 qualified schools (4 from each senatorial district) that will then participate in the semi-final stage.

The semi-final stage, just like the preliminary one, will also be a computer-based test to be held in the participants’ respective schools between Monday, October 7th, and Friday, October 11th, 2024.

The six best students that emerge from this stage will go ahead and slug it out at the Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale, where the Grand Prize and other consolation prizes will be awarded, will hold with much funfair at Ilorin on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The best overall-winning secondary school will go home with the Star Prize of N2.5 million; the first runner-up goes home with N1.5 million, while the second runner-up goes home with N1 million.

That is not all. Teachers of the winning school, as well as first and second runner-ups, will also be rewarded with cash prizes.

In the same vein, the participating students of the winning school and the second and third best schools, on securing admission into higher institutions, will be assisted with scholarship funds.

The tax quiz competition is organised annually by the Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development with the aim of “nurturing schoolchildren to have a clear understanding of the role of tax in the development of an economy and grow to become tax-compliant citizens.”

Over the years, the tax competition has helped to bring out youths’ hidden academic potential and talents and has also helped to showcase secondary schools with exceptional performances in the training of their students.