Komolafe, Runsewe receive Vanguard Regulator, Arts Award

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, and Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture and President, World Craft Council (Africa Region) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, have received the Vanguard Regulator of the Year and Arts, Culture & Tourism Icon Awards, respectively.

The awards were conferred on the duo at the 2023 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Who is Komolafe?

Engr. Komolafe, who was born in 1963 when Nigeria became a Republic had his primary and secondary education in Ondo State before going to the University of Ilorin for his first Engineering degree in 1987. In the next three years, he bagged two master’s degrees from the University of Ibadan. His first MSc was in Industrial and Labour Relations, while the second was in Industrial and Production Engineering.

He bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Law in 2006, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2008 after successful completion of the Law School Education at the Bwari Law School in Abuja. Barrister Gbenga Komolafe has also been trained internationally at some of the finest institutions in the world, including the Oxford Princeton Energy Programme in the United Kingdom. He has also learned global best practices across countries such as the United States America, UAE, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, India, and Australia.

However, Engr. Komolafe served in many key capacities, including as a Process Engineer on the Anambra State World Bank Project in 1987, Pioneer Managing Director of the Nigeria Pipeline and Storage Company, NPSC, Group General Manager, Special Duties and Group General Manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division, COMD within the NNPC, Executive Director, Commercial at the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, PPMC, General Manager Operations for both the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, PEF before becoming the first Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC.

Who is Runsewe?

Otunba Runsewe’s belief in the unity of Nigeria is unflinching; it is a cause to which he has devoted his entire life and career. Outside the shores of the country, as it is at home, Runsewe is the face of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Marking its 12th edition, the Vanguard Personality Awards is a platform that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

The event honors men and women who have distinguished themselves through their exceptional efforts in various fields.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Awards include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, expatriates, and ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity.