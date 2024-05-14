Kogi Varsity Kidnap: Six more students rescued

The Kogi State Government, Tuesday, said six additional students kidnapped during a recent attack on the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara have been rescued.

This brings the total number of students freed so far to 20, leaving four still unaccounted for.

Nine students were initially freed, followed by five more the next morning, before the latest rescue of six more students.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo providing an update on the safety of the freed students said, “The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

According to Fanwo, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo commended the effectiveness of the joint forces involved in the rescue operations.

Gov Ododo said, “I express deep appreciation to our brave security personnel. I urge them to continue the relentless pursuit until every last student is safely back home.

“The security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and includes an early warning alarm system to prevent such occurrences in the future,” he explained.