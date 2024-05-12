Killings over fish pond: Agatu community urges Alia’s intervention

Gov. Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The people of Egba community in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State have decried the alleged killing of their kinsmen and abduction of others by neighbouring Ologba community and appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to come to their aid following the protracted dispute over the ownership of a fish pond in the area.

Recall that the two communities have been locked in decades of bloody conflict over the ownership of the said fish pond in the neighbouring communities despite several efforts to have them sheath their swords.

Speaking to newsmen Sunday in Makurdi, a community leader from Egba, Mr. Clement Oyaje also appealed to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh and the Och’Idoma, Agaba-Idu, John Odogbo to prevail on Ologba people to disarm their alleged armed youths stationed on the major road linking the two communities.

He said the appeal became necessary following the alleged murder of an Egba youth, one Iduh Ohili “by Ologba youths when he was returning from Obagaji market with his wife on May 1, 2024.

“The Ologba youths who attacked and killed Ohili also inflicted wounds on several Egba indigenes and burnt ten of their motorcycles and took 15 away.”

He explained that the victims were attacked at the border area where wooden barriers were mounted by armed Ologba youths who allegedly matcheted Ohili to death in the presence of a security personnel lamenting that it took the intervene of the Agatu Divisional Police Officer, DPO, to retrieve his corpse which was earlier taken to Obagaji, for burial in Egba.

The community leader who listed the names of those behind the crisis and the recent victims said, “we are being treated like slaves in Agatu even though we are the first to settle there. They said they will continue to kill us until we are completely exterminated.

“Up till today the road is still blocked. We don’t have any link to the LG headquarters. They said anybody from Egba that attempts to cross the road will be a dead person.

“Buying and selling have collapsed, there’s nothing like buying and selling. We are inside a cage, no movement. We cannot go to Ayila, we cannot go to Ogbaulu, we cannot go to Obagaji. We don’t even have access to our farm. As we speak, they are warming up to attack our community.”

While blaming the Ologbas for also masterminding “the 2005 attacks that claimed 86 lives in one day,” he traced the conflict to 1972 when a Makurdi Upper Area Court sitting in Otukpo, passed a judgement in favour of Egbas as the rightful owners of the disputed fish pond which was not appealed till date.

Reacting, a youth leader in Ologba who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to do so, dismissed the allegations describing them as unfounded and baseless.

He said, “Egba people have come again with their lies. Ologba people did not kill anyone on May 1, 2024. We are law abiding people and will therefore not resort to acts of rascality by blocking public a road, not to talk of taking human life. It is all lies aimed at tarnishing the image of our people.”

Effort to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.