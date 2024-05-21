Kidnapped SAN’s sister regains freedom in Oyo after six days in captivity

By Laolu Elijah Ibadan



One Mrs Seliat Raji who was abducted almost a week ago in Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State has finally been released from captivity.



Seliat, who is a sister to Mr Ahmed Raji(SAN), had her residence invaded by kidnappers at Iseyin and was whisked away after disarming her security guard.



Unfortunately, the security guard was later killed by the gun-trotting abductors. His remains were later recovered.



While breaking the news of her release, Baale Koso of Iseyinland, High Chief Sikiru Adeniji, the husband of the abducted woman confirmed her release.

He explained that the kidnap victim was let off the hook by the kidnappers after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

He added that the abducted woman was released around 2:00am in a thick forest after the family parted with the agreed sum of money.

Chief Adeniji said, “Yes, she has been released her after six days. She spent six days with those bandits. They released her around 2:00am today. On the ransom, yes but I don’t want to say anything about the ransom. She is currently at home but we will take her to a hospital soon for a medical check up.”