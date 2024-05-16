Key into industrialization, infrastructural devt policy of Nasarawa — Tinubu tells govs

…urges govs to make their states economically viable

…says Gov Sule is justifying his leadership trust

By David Odama

President Bola Tinubu has charged governors to develop their various states and made them economically viable in order to justify their leadership responsibility.

This is even as the president has challenged the various state governors to emulate Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State industrialization drive which he said forms the basis for attracting investments to their respective States.

Tinubu, who spoke at the two day investment summit organized by the Nasarawa state government in Lafia on Wednesday, said the time has come for governors to develop their states, make them economically viable for the growth and development of the country.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka Anite, the President noted that Nasarawa State was setting the pace for the industrialization of the state, attracting investors and investment to his state, urging other state governor’s to emulate the administration industrial drive.

“The governor and Government of Nasarawa state has done well in the area of investment especially in solid Minerals and other Sectors of the Economy. Other state governors should take a cue to justify the position of authority bestowed in them.”

President Tinubu added that the establishment of a lithium processing Factory at Kama Otto in Nasarawa Local Government area of the State, recently Commissioned has underscored the reputation of the State as an investment destination.

“These achievements of the Abdullahi Sule led administration have underscored the State, making it an investment destination. He is not only setting the pace , but intensifying effort to attract investment”.

The President who commended Nasarawa State Government for initiating the Investment Summit, said such initiative is capable of showcasing the vast opportunities awaiting investors across the globe to tap into the Sectors of the Economy.

Earlier, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the Summit was organized to map up the future of the State economic landscape in her effort to explore business opportunities and forge investment partnerships across business endeavours.

According to governor Sule, the State organized the first edition of the Nasarawa Investment Summit in 2022 under the theme “Diamond in the Rough, the Making of a New Investment Frontier” with the aim of ushering in investment and showcasing and exposed the available potentials including mineral resources in the state to potential investors, adding that the outcome of that Summit informed the influx of investors into the State who are presently harnessing the resources.

“The Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited in Nasarawa State, the ASGARD Mining and Processing Plant Karu, the Nasarawa Technology Village Project in Karu and other numerous investments being carried out in the State were all informed by the outcome of the Summit conducted in 2022”, Sule stated.

The governor explained that in order to ensure full utilization of the potentials available in the State, his government will sustain the Investment Summit in order to further showcase other solid mineral resources which are yet to be identified by interested investors.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained effort in driving the economy of the country to prosperity, Governor Sule assured that his administration will not relent in supporting the President to realize the recovery of the economy, improve on the welding of the Nigerian citizenry.

He called on development partners to continue to invest in Nasarawa and other states of the federation with the view to open the frontiers of the economic prosperity of the State and the country.