Katsina swears in new Head of Service

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

…retains former as Reform Adviser to the Governor

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has sworn in Alhaji Falalu Bawale as the state’s new Head of Service.

Governor Radda also swore in the immediate past Head of Service, Usman Isiyaku, as his Special Adviser on Public Service Reforms and State Executive Council Member.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House chambers, attracted the State Deputy Governor, Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari, and some members of the State Executive Council.

Addressing the audience after administering the oath of office and oath of allegiance, Governor Dikko Radda said both the new Head of Service and the Special Adviser were appointed on merit.

According to him, the new Head of Service requires the cooperation of all the permanent secretaries to deliver for the prosperity of the state.

The State Governor remarked that the major challenge facing the administration is the issue of time, as the state government has a lot to cover.

Turning to the Special Adviser, Governor Dikko Radda described him as a committed and trustworthy personality.

This, he said, prompted the state administration to retain him to benefit more from his vast experience.