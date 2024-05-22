Kano, Netherlands partner on food security, climate change

Governor Yusuf of Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said the state will go into partnership with the Kingdom of Netherlands to accelerate agricultural production and mitigation on the impact of climate change in the state.

Governor Yusuf disclosed the proposed diplomatic synergy with the Dutch government, on Tuesday, when he played host to the First Secretary Migration at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Nigeria, Ms Eva De Wit.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, emphasized the impact driven landmark the Dutch government has recorded on agriculture and climate change in Europe.

Governor Yusuf, who said he was passionate with the rate of agricultural development in Netherlands, expressed his administration’s willingness to cement partnership for its replication in Kano State.

While intimating the Dutch delegation the level of devastating indices of drug abuse, Governor Yusuf said “24 skill acquisition centres have been reopened to gainfully empower the youths in the state.”

He added that his government has also reformed and rehabilitated about 713 youths engaged in thuggery through concerted collaboration with the Nigerian Police to curb restiveness in the state.

On her part, Ms De Wit, who was also accompanied by the Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration, Mr. Laurent De Boeck, pledged to collaborate with Kano State government in the areas of youth empowerment, food security and climate change.