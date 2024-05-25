Sanusi: We’ll obey court order – Police; justice’ll prevail, says deposed Emir

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has said that security agencies in the state will adhere strictly to the Federal High Court order that all parties in the Kano Emirate controversy maintain status quo.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said the order by the Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf to arrest Aminu Ado Bayero was on social media and not formally transmitted.

Gumel addressed newsmen on behalf of other heads of security agencies.

Recall that on May 23, a Federal High Court in Kano ordered the state government not to enforce the Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

The law had ensured the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

But Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano emirate, filed a suit.

Mohammed Liman, the judge, ruled that the defendants “suspend” and “not give effect to the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 as they affect all offices and institutions of the Emirate Council created pursuant to the provisions of the Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019”.

The court also ordered that all processes be served on the inspector-general of police (IGP) in Abuja.

The court also ruled that “all parties” “maintain status quo until June 3, 2024″.

Ado Bayero

Reacting, the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, assured that justice would prevail. He urged residents to maintain law and order.

He spoke on Saturday at the mini-palace where he has been since returning to the state after dethronement.

His words: “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria.

“May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says.

“I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

Police’s position

Meanwhile, Gumel, the Police Commissioner, statted the position of security agents on the matter.

He addressed the press alongside a brigade commander of the Nigerian Army and officials of other security agencies.

His words: “The police command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the federal high court sitting in Kano alongside all law enforcement agents in the state.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the police in the state is working together with the military and other security agencies to provide the adequate security to everyone, as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Vanguard News