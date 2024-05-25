Kano Emirate tussle: Wade in now before it degenerates into chaos – Ulamas to Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State Ulamas, the umbrella body of top Islamic Clerics in the state, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and wade into controversy surrounding the Kano Emirship tussle before it degenerated into chaos.

The Ulamas in a statement signed by Shaykh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci and 19 others called on the President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve the issues amicably without use of any force and loss of lives.

A copy of the press statement reads, “The recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos. It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government. The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented.

“One person took the case to Court that the law violates his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights. The State Governor also has responsibility as the Chief Executive of the State as the act in question has already been completed. Therefore there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistance to it, and we vehemently oppose any measures that will bring escalation of conflict in the State.

“Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence. We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without use of any force and loss of lives.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state. As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders,” the statement reads.