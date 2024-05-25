Kano Emirate: Tension as security chiefs meet with Gov. Yusuf, Ado Bayero

the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi and Governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf

The tussle for the seat of emirship continues in Kano as Governor Abba Yusuf and the 16th Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II held a closed door meeting with the security chiefs in the state.

The meeting was held over the tension that has gripped the ancient city as Muhammadu Sanusi II took over the Kano Emirate palace, and the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero took over the Gidan Nassarawa (Guest house of the Emir).

At the wake of Saturday, the Governor, Abba Yusuf and other government functionaries accompanied the reinstated Emir to ascend the throne.

Hours after the reinstated Emir, Sanusi made a debut royal outing from the palace to the palace court area where he had the first sitting and received the chiefs and other subjects who paid him homage.

Addressing newsmen at the palace, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam said no going back on their actions as they were yet to be served with court order to maintain status quo and restraining them from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In his words: “Which court gave the order? Is Justice Liman who gave the order not in America now? Wherever he is we have not received any order. And in any case, the law has already been passed and assented to. And Emir has been installed in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

Ganduje deployed Federal forces to impose Bayero on Kano — Dep. Gov. alleges

Abdussalam accused the former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of deploying the Federal mite to impose the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero on people of the state.

He alleged that the former governor connived with the National Security Adviser, NSA to provide aircrafts to convey the former Emir back to Kano and to assume his seat in the palace.

According to him, “Ganduje is using the Federal mite and conniving with the NSA to impose Bayero against the wishes of the people of Kano.

“We (the Governor, Speaker and other government officials) have escorted the new Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II to ascend the throne at the palace. We are here and we got information that NSA has given 2 aircrafts to convey the Emir back to Kano and to return to the palace. And that they should apply force.

“We will not accept this as a government, people of Kano, nobody will impose anything of his personal interest on us.

“It is the law that empowers the Governor, the Kano State House of Assembly, Local Government on matters on traditional institutions and not anybody.

“We are ready and we will do everything within our power to resist this attempt.

“We call on the people of Kano to remain calm and go about their businesses,” the Deputy Governor, Comrade Gwarzo said.

We’ll obey court order to maintain status quo – Police

Meanwhile, the Joint Security agencies in the state led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Usaini Gumel said they would obey court order that all parties in the emirate controversies maintain status quo.

CP Gumel while addressing the newsmen warned trouble makers to desist threatening to arrest whoever is found attempting to jeopardize the existing security settings of the State.

“We are gathered here to intimate you on the security situation, and in particular the developments surrounding the Chieftaincy Affairs of the State.

“The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No: FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside all Law Enforcement agents in the State.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No doubt, the law abiding people of Kano State are known for a revered cultural heritage and respect for constituted authorities and in this regard, advised to remain calm, patient, and to keep cooperating with security agencies as the matter described will be addressed by the Court on the 3rd of June 2024.

“Let me also remind you that the position of the law is very clear as whoever, under whatever guise is found to be planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State or feel that he/she can jeopardize the existing security settings in the State will be arrested and made to face full wrath of the law. Therefore, as the Police Command is leading other security agencies to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence for overriding interests, miscreants should stay clear of violence in all its ramifications and should not take advantage or hijack the current situation to launch unprovoked attack on people, property and infrastructure of the State. Any person found with such tendency will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the law of the land.

“By and large, the combined security agencies in the State have set out all machinery in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order as the safety and security of all the inhabitants in the State remain sacrosanct,” he maintained.

On Governor Yusuf’s arrest order on Bayero, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel said, “We only saw the order by the Governor to arrest Aminu Ado Bayero on social media as it has not been transmitted through the proper channel to the command. So we are not under pressure from anybody to implement the order.

“It is true that we deploy security to the Bayero for safety and avoid breakdown of law and order just as we did everywhere but no such deployment from the military,” CP Gumel said.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered from a source that the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero arrived in the state around 1am in the midnight in two aircrafts and currently at the Gidan Nassarawa, a section provided as a guest house of the Emir.

A visit by our correspondent to the area observed heavy security personnel as backup deployed for the deposed Emir just as supporters were seen hanging around the vicinity.

Justice will prevail – Bayero

Speaking to newsmen and supporters, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero called on the people to remain calm as justice will prevail.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process on this tussle.

“We call on the authorities to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us,” Bayero said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Security which comprises the security heads after the briefing with newsmen, however swung into action by meeting Bayero behind closed doors.

Afterwards, the security Chiefs moved to the Emir palace where they also held a close door meeting with the Governor who had also relocated to the palace since midnight.

As at the time of filing this report no hint on the outcome of the series of meetings.