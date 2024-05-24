Kano Emirate: I didn’t give any directive on reinstatement of Sanusi – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso said he didn’t give any directive on reinstatement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso said he also received the news of the reinstatement of the Emir like every other persons.

The former Minister of Defence stated this in an interview monitored on the BBC Hausa service on Friday.

In his word, “what you saw is what I also saw but I will go to Kano very soon and I will speak with some of the assembly members, especially the speaker, and the Governor on what is happening.

When asked that to many people, a thing of this nature cannot happen without his knowledge as a leader of the party, Kwankwaso said, “Rabiu Kwankwaso has burnt his hands over dictating what to do. We are still with the Governor working together.

“It’s just a matter of offering advice and if you are not asked to, you keep quiet so long things are going right we just pray and hope that they succeed.

“When I said we will revisit the case, I didn’t say the direction to follow. I just said it will be reviewed… When I go there, I will hear what happened and I am sure they will tell me whatever happened and whatever they tell me, we just pray for them. I heard the Assembly members have repealed the law.

“What we were telling them was they should go and investigate whether what happened was done out of goodwill or not. What happened appears to be a vendetta or cheating. It’s just a matter of did Ganduje do right or wrong? It’s not about going against him.

“For those that are looking at it from the perspective of whether it’s going to be tenure-based are somehow right but who started it? When I came back as Governor in 2011;

“…everybody knew that late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was not supporting us, he was supporting Shekarau but when we got into power we never thought of dethroning him.

“This is why we are telling people that everybody should maintain their position,” Kwankwaso however stated.