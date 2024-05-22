Kano Chief resigns title over move to amend Emirate Council laws

By Bashir Bello

Barely hours after moves by the Kano State House of Assembly to revisit and amend the Kano Emirate Council laws, a chieftain of the Karaye Emirate, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso has resigned his title.

The resignation of Kwankwaso, the Sarkin Karaye (Defence Minister of Karaye) via social media could not be unconnected to fear of uncertainty with the move to amend the laws.

Kwankwaso was quoted to have said, “I better leave on time before it is too late and sent packing.

“The whole thing has been politicized. It is a new norm now for every regime that come to power to appoint it’s Emirs. It is for the APC to remained calm and work towards snatching powers in 2027 and appoint our own Emir,” Kwankwaso said.

Although, it was not clear whether the Emirate has accepted his resignation or not. Karaye is one of four newly created Emirates in the state.

The amendment of the laws have on Wednesday scaled first reading on the floor of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, amidst the development, reports have it that heavy security personnel have taken over the Audu Bako Secretariat, the seat of the Assembly.

Recall that Kano State House of Assembly had on Tuesday moved to revisit and amend the Kano state Emirate Council law 2019 and Kano State Emirate amendment law 2023.