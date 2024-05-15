Kano adult education commission to get 13 new projects-FG

By Joseph Erunke,Abuja

Thirteen new infrastructural projects are to be provided at the National Mass Literacy and Adult Education Commission,NMEC, Kano Centre, through Public/Private Partnership,PPP, the federal government has said.

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, who disclosed this, yesterday,, said the gesture was part of government’s measures to tackle challenges of providing literacy education to adults in the country.

Noting that Nigeria still has significant number of adults who are either illiterate or have limited literacy skills,the minister said the federal government was working towards arresting the situation.

Sununu,who identified this as a major challenge drawing back Nigeria’s development and progress, said::“This is another milestone and progress in the ministry, and we will be having it with private public partnership, and this is also part of President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.”

“Government cannot do it alone and everyone of us needs this as stakeholders to bring development and move the country forward.

“We have a regulation guiding us which we will use to ensure that the plots that have laid fallow over the years are put to best use in our time,”he added.

The minister said the 13 new infrastructural projects would include state-of- the-art classrooms, clinic, library, hostels, a lecture theatre and recreational facilities that were hitherto lacking.

He added that the projects would not only enhance learning at the centre, but also provide a conducive environment for entrepreneurship within the impacted corridor.

Hear him:“The Kano Centre of the National Mass Literacy Centre plays a crucial role in addressing this challenge by providing literacy education to adults across the country.

“However, to effectively fulfil its mandate and reach more people, it is essential to have the necessary infrastructure and resources in place.

“This is where the proposed development of 13 critical infrastructures through land swap Public-Private Partnership comes into play.

“Through this innovative approach, we will be able to leverage the expertise, resources and capabilities of the private sector to create modern and functional learning facilities for the centre.”