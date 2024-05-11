Kane to miss Bayern’s last home game with back injury

Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich’s final home game of the season against Wolfsburg with the back problem that forced him off in the Champions League semi-final, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

Bayern can reclaim second in the Bundesliga when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday. With two rounds to go they cannot catch champions Bayer Leverkusen.

On Wednesday, Kane was taken off in the 85th minute of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with Bayern 1-0 up. Real then scored twice to dash Kane’s dreams of a first career trophy.

After the Madrid game, Tuchel said Kane “played with back pain and couldn’t keep going, his back froze up”.

On Saturday, the coach told his press conference that “Harry Kane still has back problems”.

Kane has scored 44 club goals this season, his highest personal tally, but has been unable to halt Bayern’s slide towards a first trophy-less season since 2011-12.

He is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals, 10 ahead of Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart.

Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry will also be on the sidelines, Tuchel said, adding that the German trio are all likely to miss the last game of the season — and his Bayern reign — at Hoffenheim on May 18.

“The attacking players who started against Real Madrid can’t play tomorrow,” Tuchel said, adding that Gnabry’s problem could threaten his participation in the European Championship, which start on June 14.

“It’s going to be super tight for the Euros,” said Tuchel.

