Justice increasingly commodified — PETER OBI

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has decried what he described as the undeniable decline in the state of Nigeria’s judiciary where justice is increasingly commodified and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

Obi noted that although there still existed a few good judges and justices in the country, the situation, generally speaking, was worrisome and a threat to Nigeria’s future as a nation.

The LP standard bearer was quoted to have said this while delivering a keynote speech, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Shaping Nigeria’s Future” at the 5th Memorial of Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu, at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Tanko Yunusa, for the Peter Obi Media Office and made available to the media yesterday.

Obi explained that there was a lot to learn from the integrity of the late Justice of the Supreme Court and his class of Justices.

He said: “It was truly an honor to pay tribute to one of Nigeria’s most esteemed jurists, the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu.

“His illustrious career, particularly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1978 to 1987, brought immense honour to our judiciary through his unwavering integrity and steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice in our nation.

“As we commemorate the legacy of Justice Aniagolu and other revered Nigerian judges, we must draw inspiration from their exemplary service.

“We must strive to emulate their dedication to integrity, fairness, respect for the rule of law, transparency, humility, and the dispensation of justice.

“While the judiciary today still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system.

“This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

“When the rule of law is compromised, the most vulnerable members of society are disproportionately affected, and the fabric of our society begins to fray. The integrity of our institutions, the protection of human rights, and the stability of our nation are all jeopardized.

“The rule of law is the highest intangible and most valuable asset of any society, and we must work tirelessly to protect and preserve it. We must prioritize the pursuit of justice above all else.”