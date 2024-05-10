Tinubu confers GCON national honour on Awujale

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), on the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona,

for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to national development.

The President who was represented by his Vice, Alhaji Kashim Shettima Friday at the Olabisi Onabanjo University ,Ago Iwoye, for a book presentation on “Reinventing Governance in Nigeria”, as part of activities marking his 64th coronation as a Paramount ruler and 90th birthday.

The ceremony also featured the inauguration of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The President also announced that the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos has been directed to take over the management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance which the royal father bequeathed to the university.

He described Awujale as an extraordinary royal father and hero of Nigeria democracy, who is adored all over the country for his sincerity of purpose and courage in the face of any adversity threatening national development.