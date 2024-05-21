Just in: Peter Obi, other protesters storm Labour Party secretariat 

John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi along with other protesters from the six Area Councils have stormed the National Secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja.

Although the reason for the canonical like atmosphere is not yet clear, but it can be deduced from the banners, drumming and singing by various cultural groups representing prominent ethic groups that the gathering is a solidarity match in support of the National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure.

See photos below: