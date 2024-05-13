Just in: Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly screens, confirms Dagogo, as commissioner-designate

Rivers Assembly

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State House of Assembly supporting the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has screened and confirmed Dagogo Israel Iboroma, as Commissioner-designate.

Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was screened today led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo screened and confirmed the Commissioner-nominee, at the hallowed Chambers inside State Government House, Port Harcourt.

There are insinuations that Iboroma would to sworn into office by Governor Fubara later today, as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, to take over from Professor Zaeccheus Adangor.